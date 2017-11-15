Adverse Earnings Visibility Make Simon Property Group (SPG) a Sell

Currently, Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has a Sell using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SPG has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

With a $50.9 billion market value, SPG ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the current Portfolio Grader ranking for SPG puts it 147 among the 180 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 182 among the 221 companies in the sector of its Real Estate sector, and number 3,382 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 22 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SPG scores are below-average in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SPG's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SPG's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Simon Property Group's fundamental scores give SPG a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SPG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of SPG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

