Adverse Industry Group Rank Keep Schlumberger (SLB) a Sell

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) is one of 73 companies within the Energy Equipment & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. SLB has a market value of $85.8 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SLB puts it 61 among the 73 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 314 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 4,236 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks SLB as a Sell. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. SLB has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 68 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores achieved by SLB are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SLB's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SLB's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Schlumberger places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure SLB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of SLB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

