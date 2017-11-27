AI News: Facebook Rolls Out Suicide Prevention Tool

In the latest AI news, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is making an effort to address users with suicidal posts.

Source: Facebook

The company has rolled out a new algorithm that serves as a suicide prevention tool in the form of a software that utilizes “proactive detection” AI technology to scan all posts for patterns of suicidal thoughts.

In some cases, the social media site will send mental health resources to the person at risk of their friend, and perhaps even contact local first-responder if they appear to be in immediate danger of self harm.

The new technology is faster than human moderators or waiting for users reports, ensuring Facebook can help to decrease the time it takes to send help. The company has been testing the AI to find troubling posts, as well as launching more useful surface suicide reporting options to users in the U.S.

Now, the new AI will examine posts all around the world with this AI, except in the European Union due to the General Data Protection Regulation privacy laws that protect users from being profiled based on sensitive information through this tech.

“This is about shaving off minutes at every single step of the process, especially in Facebook Live,” says VP of product management Guy Rosen. The company started more than 100 “wellness” checks over the last month.

FB stock fell 0.2% Monday.