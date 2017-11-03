How to Win a Night in the LEGO House on Airbnb

You can have a unique Airbnb experience that takes place in a LEGO House.

That’s right, the popular company behind the block-building sensation that’s been around for decades is looking to spur even more interest among children through a promotion in which you can stay in a real-life LEGO House.

Airbnb announced that one lucky family will be able to stay the night at the LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, comprised of 25 million bricks and spanning 12,000 square meters. The space is currently open for the general public, but the promotion will shutter it for one night.

Winners will be able to play at the house, build and design the sculpture of their choice with LEGO pieces. “To enter, families are asked to answer the question: If you had an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, what would you build?” Airbnb wrote.

“The winning family will be invited to the LEGO House on November 24 for the chance to make their dream a reality,” Airbnb added. Experienced master builder Jamie Berard will greet the winning family at the house.

For lunch, the winning family will have to build their own orders out of bricks, which will then be sent to the kitchen and prepared into real food that two robot waiters will served to the guests.

Following lunch, the winners will have the house to themselves.