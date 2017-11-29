Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Is Getting Grilled — What You Need to Know

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) is no stranger to controversy. BABA stock arrived in the United States in late 2014. From the moment it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, Alibaba became a hotly-debated company.

Its upside hardly needs description. As the leading online retail platform in China — soon to be the world’s largest market — the potential value is immense. Throw in its financial services arm, cloud computing division and hundreds of subsidiaries, and you have what seems like a global behemoth.

But there’s another side to the Alibaba story.

Short sellers have long hounded the firm, suggesting that it is too good to be true. A wave of Chinese firms went public, often via dubious reverse mergers, at the turn of the decade. A great number of these turned out to be frauds. American investors lost billions in one of the most shocking examples of corporate malfeasance in recent memory.

Muddy Waters Back on the Block

While many American investors ended up betting against Chinese stocks during this period, one investor led the way. That would be Carson Block, the founder of Muddy Waters Research. Muddy Waters put out numerous reports highlighting supposed wrongdoing at various Chinese firms earlier this decade.

Notable scalps included Sino-Forest, a Chinese timber company that purported to be a leading forest lands owner. The company obtained a multi-billion dollar valuation before Muddy Waters exposed the company’s fraudulent behavior. Famous investors, including John Paulson, were fleeced for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Recently, Muddy Waters has turned its attention to corporate misdoing closer to home. Mr. Block, for example, recently sued Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX ) in relation to that company’s historic data breach.

Now, after a relatively quiet period, Muddy Waters is back on the prowl. They fired out this zinger of a tweet last week while linking to this blog post: “Entertaining and coherent dissection of how obviously fake BABA’s numbers are. Points out Singles Day claimed GMV exceeds ANNUAL rev of Sears/K-mart.”

We’ll take more about said blog in a second. It’s also worth mentioning that the influential investing magazine Barron’s wrote about Muddy Waters‘ critique of BABA stock. On top of that, entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban linked to the same blog post in a tweet addressed to President Trump suggesting more oversight of Alibaba’s operations.

BABA’s Numbers: Obviously Fake?

What did this anonymous blog post say that garnered attention from both Mr. Cuban and Muddy Waters? The attention-grabbing point was that Alibaba claims to have sold more merchandise in one day than Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) sells in an entire year at its more than 1,000 stores. If you don’t like the Sears analogy, consider that Alibaba claims to have sold as much stuff in one day as Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) sells in five months of operations. Implausible to say the least. How does Alibaba supposedly overstate its sales figures? Brushing is one common technique for inflating retail sales.

Looking farther back into the blog’s archives, the author goes into much more detail. According to the Chinese government, the total online GMV (gross merchandise volume) is under $200 billion — Alibaba’s reported sales figures would account for 92% of the whole market. That doesn’t stack up, given the strong sales figures of JD.com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD ) and other competitors. Alibaba also claims to be growing sales at a 50% annual rate, while the government says online sales are growing at less than 30% per year.

The blog also notes discrepancies in accounting techniques, concerns about insider stock selling, questions about transactions with related parties and a whole host of other issues. It also remains an unsolved puzzle as to how Alibaba delivers so many goods despite a seemingly antiquated logistics system.

