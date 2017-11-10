Allergan (AGN) a Sell on Sinking Industry Group Rank

Allergan Inc (NYSE:AGN) is ranked as a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AGN has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

As one of the 785 companies in the GICS Health Care sector AGN is a constituent of the 133 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. AGN's market value is $58.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AGN puts it 96 among the 133 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 53 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AGN's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, a ranking for earnings growth that is well below average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AGN's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Allergan a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AGN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of AGN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.