Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Shares Raised to Hold

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is a member of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group within this sector. MDRX has a market value of $2.6 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group. The ranking for MDRX by Portfolio Grader places it 14 among the 24 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 428 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 2,717 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MDRX as a Hold. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. MDRX has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 37 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDRX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Allscripts Healthcare Solutions a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MDRX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of MDRX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.