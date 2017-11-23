Alphabet (GOOG) a Hold on Weak Industry Group Rank

With a $708.1 billion market value, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Internet Software & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the ranking for GOOG by Portfolio Grader places it 67 among the 131 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 311 among the 706 companies in the sector, and number 1,730 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks GOOG as a Hold. The approach to investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. GOOG has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GOOG has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GOOG's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. GOOG's metric for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Alphabet's fundamental scores give GOOG a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views GOOG's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GOOG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GOOG currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.