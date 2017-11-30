Alphabet (GOOG) Quant Score Hurt Rating

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is classified as a constituent of the 130 company Internet Software & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 703 company GICS Information Technology sector. GOOG has a market value of $723.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GOOG puts it 66 among the 130 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 310 among the 703 companies in the sector, and number 1,721 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

GOOG has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GOOG has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GOOG has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. GOOG's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Alphabet a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view GOOG's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GOOG currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.