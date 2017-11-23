Alphabet (GOOGL) Earnings Momentum Hamper Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) a Hold. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. GOOGL has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The company is one of 131 companies within the Internet Software & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 706 company GICS Information Technology sector. The market value of GOOGL is $719.7 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for GOOGL by Portfolio Grader places it 66 among the 131 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GOOGL has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. GOOGL's metric for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Alphabet a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GOOGL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GOOGL currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

