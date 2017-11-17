Go Long Alphabet Inc With Certainty — Even at These Levels

The equity markets have just had a mini tantrum. We saw six days of red opens and it felt like the markets were in full turmoil. Yet the scoreboard showed barely a scratch. The PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ) was only 1.7% off its all-time highs on Wednesday. And after Thursday’s rebound, it set a new high.

Source: Shutterstock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), like the whole FANG herd, fell 3.2% high to low during this brief malaise. It only lasted mere days, but was the longest in a while. Here it is now sitting less than 1% from its closing high.

Although I don’t like to chase all-time highs, today I want to add to my bullish exposure to GOOGL stock. I have been doing this successfully for months, and it’s the only way I can justify risking money this late in the game.

Conversely, I am not one to call for a crash — although one can occur at any time. I will continue to go long Alphabet stock but leave plenty of room for error.

The important premise to my style of trading is that I believe in the long-term viability of the company and that I am okay owning the shares should the worst case scenario happen to my trades.

Fundamentally, GOOGL stock is now even cheaper than I thought it was the last time I traded it. It reported a great quarter and the metrics are now even more favorable to value. It has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35 which is inline with like-minded companies say Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). From that perspective it’s definitely more expensive that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) but in all fairness GOOGL has always commanded a premium to AAPL on Wall Street. Perhaps traders like having its forays into more exciting venues on the horizon.

Technically, even though GOOGL stock is near its all-time high, it looks like it has plenty of room to rise and stay inside its ascending standard regression channel. Meaning that I fail to see an obvious downside pressure or strain from the daily chart.

