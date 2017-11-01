Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Is Getting Some Cloud Magic

When it comes to the lucrative cloud opportunity, leaders include companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ). But there is one that often gets ignored: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

This should not be a surprise. For the most part, GOOGL is known for its ubiquitous consumer apps, which generate mostly ad revenues.

Cloud Should Drive GOOGL Price

But over the past few years, the company has been making an aggressive play for the enterprise cloud market. And for the most part, this should help to fuel the GOOGL stock price.

Granted, it’s tough to gauge the size of the cloud business. Keep in mind that the company does not break out the revenues.

Despite this, there are still many proof points that the business is a growth-driver for the GOOGL stock price. Note that the cloud segment is part of the “Other” line item on the income statement, among other offerings such as hardware. During the latest quarter, revenues in this category came to $3.41 billion, up 40% on a year-over-year basis.

Something else: On the earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai spent a good amount of time talking about the cloud. He noted: “(We) continue to make progress winning over enterprise customers. Customers tell us they are switching to Google Cloud Platform because of our prowess in data analytics and machine learning, our commitment to being an open platform with tools like Kubernetes, which runs in both cloud and hybrid environments and our leadership in security.”

GOOGL Racks Up AI Deals, Partnerships

The consumer business is actually a key part of the success. After all, GOOGL has the benefit of having to scale technologies for billions of users. This has meant significant investments in infrastructure, such as a global footprint of data centers.

Yet there are other important things to keep in mind: