Amazon Cuts More Whole Foods Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is cutting even more prices at Whole Foods to prepare for Thanksgiving.

Customers that choose to do their Thanksgiving shopping at Whole Foods will be paying $3.49 per pound for an organic turkey. Those that want a no antibiotic turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner will pay $2.49 per pound.

Amazon also notes that Prime customers will save even more when purchasing their Thanksgiving turkeys from Whole Foods. Prime customers will pay $2.99 per pound for an organic turkey and $1.99 per pound for a no antibiotic turkey.

According to Amazon, the savings that Prime customers will see when shopping for Thanksgiving at Whole Foods is a preview of its future plans. The company is planning to introduce a new rewards system at Whole Foods that will be specifically for Prime members.

Here is a list of some of the other goods at Whole Foods that Amazon is cutting prices on ahead of Thanksgiving.

Value Pack Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts (Organic and No Antibiotic)

Responsibly Farmed Raw Peeled Shrimp

365 Everyday Value Canned Pumpkin

Organic Broccoli

Organic Sweet Potatoes

1lb Organic Salad Mixes

Organic Valley Eggs

Organic Valley Milk

Eden Foods Organic Beans

Organic Russet Potatoes

Lundberg Family Farms Organic Rice

Pacific Foods Organic Chicken and Vegetable Broths

You can follow this link to see more details and other goods that will be on sale at Whole Foods to get customers ready for Thanksgiving next week.

AMZN stock was down 1% as of Wednesday afternoon, but is up 50% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.