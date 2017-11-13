Amazon Prime Video: Free Service Coming?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is considering rolling out a free version of Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Shutterstock

Currently, only subscribers of Prime — which costs $99 a year — can access the library of exclusive Prime Video content, which includes original shows and movies, as well as popular video content that includes classic comedies, dramas, contemporary superhero films and more.

Now, users will be able to save that $99 a year and watch Amazon Prime for free as long as they’re willing to sit through a slate of ads. If Hulu is any indication, ads will come in bunches and often, forcing you to wait two or more minutes every six or seven minutes to get through your favorite show.

AdAge reports that Amazon may make the freemium version of Prime Video happen by sharing audience information and ad revenue in order to improve its initial efforts with the initiative.

An unnamed executive told AdAge that “Amazon is talking about giving content creators their own channels, and sharing ad revenue in exchange for a set number of hours of content each week.”

More and more people are steering clear of cable subscriptions in exchange for on-demand content they can watch as they please by paying a monthly fee. The ad-free version of Amazon Prime Video may include plenty of the site’s back catalog.

AMZN stock gained 1.2% Friday.