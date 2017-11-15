American Tower (AMT) a Strong Buy on Outstanding Quant Score

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is computed using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

With a $64.6 billion market value, AMT ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top decile of sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 10 among the 180 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 11 among the 221 companies in the sector of its Real Estate sector, and number 228 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 22 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AMT has attained well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. AMT's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. American Tower's fundamental scores give AMT a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AMT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of AMT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.