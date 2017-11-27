Amgen (AMGN) a Hold on Uninspiring Industry Group Rank

The current recommendation of Hold for Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. AMGN has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

AMGN is a $123.6 billion in market value component of the Biotechnology GICS industry group where the ranking for AMGN by Portfolio Grader places it 133 among the 349 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. AMGN is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 327 among the 781 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 2,042 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Amgen has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. AMGN's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Amgen places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges AMGN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMGN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of AMGN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.