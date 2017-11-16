Amazon.com, Inc. Should Be the World’s Most Valuable Company

For a moment, ignore the valuation concerns about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) stock. Ignore the fact that the AMZN stock price has risen 259% over the past three years, or that Amazon stock trades at 143 times 2018 earnings estimate.

And ask yourself: is there a business you’d more rather own than Amazon? If so, the list is short. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has the world’s most dominant brand. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is visited daily by 18% of the world’s population. But no company is better-positioned across so many spaces, cloud computing, online shopping, artificial intelligence, than Amazon.com.

It’s too optimistic to argue that valuation doesn’t matter, In fact, no statement better signifies a bubble. But as I’ve long argued, using P/E as a single valuation metric ignores the company’s continuing reinvestment into growth businesses and significantly understates its true earnings power.

As bullish as I’ve been on Amazon stock for some time, I’ll admit valuation is a concern. But investors generally have to pay for quality. And with Amazon poised to increase its ever-growing dominance, I’m hardly ready to turn bearish, even with the AMZN stock price at an all-time high.

Where Does Amazon’s Reach End?

Amazon’s reach simply is unprecedented. This week, a Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) analyst estimated its Amazon Web Services business alone would be worth $270 billion in five years. That figure is nearly half the company’s current market capitalization. AWS is significantly larger than cloud businesses from tech giants like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ). And it’s not even Amazon’s most valuable business.

The core e-commerce business has completely upended the retail industry, leading to weakness at companies ranging from Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) to Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) to J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ). Stocks of distributors like W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW ) in the industrial space and Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH ) in the medical sector have been pressured by fears of Amazon’s entry. The grocery sector still hasn’t recovered from Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods, even though WFM has roughly 3% market share.

In some cases, Amazon has failed. Amazon Local Register aimed to compete with Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) – it lost. The Fire Phone turned out to be something close to a disaster. LivingSocial lost to Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN ), who eventually bought the business for basically nothing.

