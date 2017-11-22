Analysis of Earnings Visibility Keep Express Scripts (ESRX) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Express Scripts Holdings Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) a Sell. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ESRX has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months.

ESRX is a member of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. ESRX has a market value of $35.1 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ESRX puts it 65 among the 82 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores ESRX has achieved are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ESRX's scores for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Express Scripts a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ESRX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ESRX currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.