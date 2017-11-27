Analysis of Earnings Visibility Keep Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing system, this analytical tool evaluates stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking KHC has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

KHC is one of 66 companies within the Food Products GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 174 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. KHC's market value is $97.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for KHC puts it 39 among the 66 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food Products industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has received are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. KHC's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Kraft Heinz Co a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view KHC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of KHC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.