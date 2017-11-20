Analysis of Industry Group Rank Keep Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) a Sell

Currently, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company is a constituent of the 66 company Food Products GICS industry group, which is part of the 174 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. KHC has a market value of $97.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for KHC puts it 40 among the 66 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food Products industry group is ranked 53 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores achieved by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. KHC's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Kraft Heinz Co a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges KHC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at KHC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, KHC currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.