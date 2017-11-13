Analysis of Quant Score Keep Celgene (CELG) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) is derived using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CELG has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $80.6 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CELG scores are below-average in 3 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CELG's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. CELG's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Celgene's fundamental scores give CELG a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CELG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of CELG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.