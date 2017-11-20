Analytics for Earnings Growth Keep The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a Sell

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is ranked as a Sell using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DIS has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

With a $155.2 billion market value, DIS ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Media, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Discretionary, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for DIS puts it 61 among the 93 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 396 among the 569 companies in the sector of its Consumer Discretionary sector, and number 3,515 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has received average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. DIS's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give The Walt Disney Company a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges DIS's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DIS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, DIS currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.