Analytics for Earnings Momentum Keep Express Scripts (ESRX) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Express Scripts Holdings Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) a Sell. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ESRX has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months.

ESRX is a $34.3 billion in market value constituent of the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 68 among the 82 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average. ESRX is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 612 among the 785 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 3,806 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has realized average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ESRX's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Express Scripts a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ESRX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ESRX currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

