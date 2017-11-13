Analytics for Industry Group Rank Keep MLP & Strategic Equity Fund (MTP) a Sell

MLP & Strategic Equity Fund (NASDAQ:MTP) is a $40.9 billion in market value component of the Biotechnology GICS industry group where the current Portfolio Grader ranking for MTP puts it 273 among the 349 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average. MTP is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 624 among the 782 companies in the sector and number 3,832 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MTP as a Sell. The methods for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MTP has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores MTP has achieved are average or below-average scores in 8 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MTP's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. MLP & Strategic Equity Fund's fundamental scores give MTP a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge MTP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of MTP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.