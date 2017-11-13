Analytics for Industry Group Rank Make Shire (SHPG) a Sell

Currently, Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) has a Sell using Louis Navellier's approach to investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SHPG has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months.

The company is a component of the 349 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. SHPG's market value is $42.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for SHPG by Portfolio Grader places it 253 among the 349 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has achieved are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SHPG's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. SHPG's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Shire a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge SHPG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of SHPG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

