Analytics for Industry Group Rank Make Simon Property Group (SPG) a Sell

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) is ranked as a Sell using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is one of 179 companies within the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 220 company GICS Real Estate sector. The market value of SPG is $50.3 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 143 among the 179 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has earned average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SPG's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SPG's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Simon Property Group places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view SPG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of SPG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.