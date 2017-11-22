Analytics for Quant Score Drive Ranking of Southern Co (SO) to Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

SO is classified as a constituent of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. SO's market value is $51.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for SO by Portfolio Grader places it 29 among the 39 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Southern Co has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Southern Co places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of SO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

