Analytics for Quant Score Drive Upgrade of Eli Lilly (LLY) to Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is the result of using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. LLY has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector the company is a constituent of the 133 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. LLY has a market value of $91.3 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for LLY puts it 31 among the 133 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LLY has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

LLY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. LLY's score for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Eli Lilly places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure LLY's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of LLY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.