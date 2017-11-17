Analytics for Quant Score Drive Upgrade of Orange SA (ORAN) to Buy

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) is ranked as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

As one of the 66 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector ORAN is a component of the 45 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. ORAN's market value is $44.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ORAN puts it 12 among the 45 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Orange SA has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ORAN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ORAN's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Orange SA's fundamental scores give ORAN a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ORAN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ORAN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

