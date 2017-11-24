Analytics for Quant Score Make Merck & Co (MRK) a Sell

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is one of 133 companies within the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. MRK's market value is $150.5 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 120 among the 133 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 679 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 4,148 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MRK is rated as a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. MRK has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores attained by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MRK's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Merck & Co a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MRK's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MRK currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.