Anemic Earnings Growth Hurts ConocoPhillips (COP) Rating

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is classified as a member of the 291 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. COP has a market value of $61.2 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for COP puts it 84 among the 291 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 90 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 2,127 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

COP is rated as a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking COP has had from Portfolio Grader for 5 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 64 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system ConocoPhillips has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. COP's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. ConocoPhillips' fundamental scores give COP a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure COP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of COP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.