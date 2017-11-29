Anemic Earnings Growth Penalize HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rating

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is ranked as a Hold using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company is a component of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. HCA has a market value of $27.6 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for HCA puts it 52 among the 82 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HCA has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. HCA's scores for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give HCA Healthcare a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view HCA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, HCA currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.