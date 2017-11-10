Anemic Industry Group Rank Restrict Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Rating

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) is ranked as a Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. APD has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

APD is a component of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group, which is part of the 268 company GICS Materials sector. APD's market value is $34.7 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for APD puts it 43 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Air Products & Chemicals has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. APD's grade for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Air Products & Chemicals a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges APD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at APD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of APD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.