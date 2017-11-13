Anemic Quant Score Drop Priceline Group (PCLN) to Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) is derived using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

With a $82.7 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Discretionary, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for PCLN puts it 21 among the 32 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 371 among the 568 companies in the sector of its Consumer Discretionary sector, and number 3,460 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry group is ranked 50 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PCLN scores are below-average in 2 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. PCLN's grades for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Priceline Group places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PCLN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PCLN currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

