Anemic Quant Score Restrict Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Rating

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is ranked as a Hold using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BMY has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

BMY is a constituent of the 133 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. BMY has a market value of $100.4 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for BMY by Portfolio Grader places it 63 among the 133 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BMY has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BMY's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's fundamental scores give BMY a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BMY's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BMY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

