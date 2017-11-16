Anemic Sales Growth Hurt Inovalon Holding (INOV) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Inovalon Holding Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing approach, this analytical tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. INOV has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

INOV ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Health Care Technology, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $2.2 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Inovalon Holding has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. INOV's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Inovalon Holding's fundamental scores give INOV a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges INOV's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at INOV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of INOV's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.