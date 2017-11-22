Why Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Stock Is Ready for a Fall

Finally, some good news for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF ). ANF stock hit a 52-week high on Monday, thanks to strong earnings and some newfound optimism toward the retail sector as a whole.

For its part, A&F posted a blowout Q3 on Friday. Adjusted EPS of $0.30 was a huge improvement from the $0.02 generated in the prior-year quarter.

Comparable-store sales growth of 4%, led by an 8% increase at Hollister, crushed consensus expectations for a 0.3% gain.

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co. wasn’t alone in surprising to the upside among mall retailers. Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS ) similarly touched a 52-week high after a strong Q3 of its own. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) gained 28% after its Q3 report.

Suddenly, there’s some newfound optimism toward retail – in particular, mall-heavy offerings – after years of steadily declining stock prices. And ANF is benefiting. But there’s reason to be cautious as well.

ANF stock is trading on sentiment at the moment, and that sentiment has boosted the stock in the past. But the long-term trend here remains lower lows and lower highs: ANF still is off 75%+ from its 2011 peak.

In other words, we’ve been before, and for years now, the best bet has been to sell ANF stock into any strength.

A Volatile 2017 for ANF Stock

Back in June, I highlighted ANF stock as one of 10 ready for a big move in either direction. As it turns out, I was right, twice.

Takeover talks that had boosted the stock in May would fall through: ANF stock plunged as a result, and would fall below $10 for the first time since 2001. But a Q2 beat jumpstarted a rally.

Those gains came to a brief end with a downgrade from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) in late October, only for ANF stock to once again rise coming out of 2017. The stock now has almost doubled from early July lows.

Next Page