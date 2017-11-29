Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Stock Is on the Slow Road to a Comeback

Credit has to be given where it’s due. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF ), which many investors had left for dead, is showing a glimmer of hope. ANF stock is up 33% since posting a third-quarter earnings beat back on November 17th. Since July’s low, shares are up 89%.

It’s an exciting turn of events to be sure. While challenges remain—some internal and some external—for at least one quarter anyway, Abercrombie & Fitch was able to stop the bleeding.

The market rewarded the results.

On the other hand (and not to be a proverbial wet blanket), but one good quarter doesn’t make a trend. And, until the stock clears a key technical hurdle, investors would be wise to remain suspicious.

The good news is, there are a couple of subtle differences with A&F now that work in its favor.

The Chart is the Key

As William White pointed out in mid-November, last quarter’s top line of $859 million was up 5% on a year-over basis, while earnings of 30 cents per share not only left the year-ago bottom line of two cents in the dust, it easily topped estimates of only 22 cents.

It’s the most hope the struggling retailer has dished out in quite some time. Just for the record, however, we’ve seen the stock respond to seemingly-good news in this manner before, but to no long-term avail.

For investors to believe the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. turnaround effort is for real, ANF stock is going to have to move above a technical ceiling that extends all the way back to 2011. Take a look.



Click to Enlarge

