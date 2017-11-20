Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) Quant Score Penalize Rating

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA NV (NYSE:BUD) is one of the 174 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector, and a constituent of the 34 company Beverages GICS industry group within this sector. BUD's market value is $184.9 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for BUD by Portfolio Grader places it 22 among the 34 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 69 among the 174 companies in the sector, and number 1,908 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BUD as a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing approach this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BUD's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. BUD's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Anheuser-Busch InBev a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BUD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of BUD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.