Apple (AAPL) a Strong Buy on Outstanding Earnings Momentum

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is ranked as a Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 6 months.

AAPL is one of 37 companies within the Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 703 company GICS Information Technology sector. AAPL has a market value of $896.9 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 37 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals industry group is ranked 38 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AAPL has received well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AAPL's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AAPL's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Apple a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views AAPL's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AAPL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of AAPL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.