Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Fixes Major Mac Bug

Mac Bug: Apple is sending out a fix for a new Mac bug, reports MacRumors. The bug allows anyone to log in to an administrator account on the computers without requiring a password. This is done by using the username “root” and not typing a password into the field. The tech company became aware of the bug after it was posted by developer. A fix is now available for download and AAPL is automatically sending it out later today.

TV App: AAPL’s TV app now features a live sports tab for streaming content, AppleInsider notes. The new feature is currently only available to beta testers taking part in the iOS 11.2 or tvOS 11.2 betas. There are four options in the tab that include Watch Now, Library, Store and Search. The new feature for the TV app will likely be made available to the general public sometime in December when the current betas end.

YouTube Channel: AAPL has a new YouTube channel, reports BGR. The new YouTube channel belonging to the tech company is “Apple Support.” This channel features a few videos that provides first-time owners of iPad and iPhone devices some tips and tricks. There are currently only 10 videos up on the channel, but more will likely be added over time.

