This Apple Inc. Earnings Report Is the Most Important in Years

The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) earnings report on Thursday afternoon is a big one, for a number of reasons. Most obviously, the AAPL share price is just off an all-time high after a sizzling 44% gain year-to-date. Obviously, Apple stockholders would like to see an earnings beat that keeps that run going.

Source: Shutterstock

From a broader standpoint, the report looks key as well. Apple is going to detail iPhone X sales and orders, which in turn will have an impact on fiscal 2018 estimates from the Street. Full-year results in the Services segment, a key driver in Apple’s efforts to diversify away from the iPhone, will show whether CEO Tim Cook’s goal of doubling those sales by fiscal 2020 remains intact. And investors should receive some color, if not outright answers to a number of key strategic questions as well.

In all, there are a number of key questions investors will be looking to answer. Starting with…

How are iPhone X Sales — And Supplies?

There has been some good news and bad news related to the iPhone X launch. The good news — which investors of late have seen as more than good enough — is that orders look strong, with the pre-order stock sold out within hours. The bad news is that it remains unclear when those ordered phones actually will ship.

Reports of supply delays have swirled for months, with an analyst saying last month that few would be available before the beginning of 2018. Lack of supply over the holidays could open the door for the Pixel 2 from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), though that product has had a bumpy launch of its own.

At this point, I would think the market will take any news regarding the iPhone X mostly in stride. Investors expect some type of delay. At least from recent trading, they don’t expect that delay will impact long-term demand. Unless those issues are much, much greater than believed — or Apple’s supply chain somehow delivers a positive surprise — I expect iPhone X supply issues will be of more interest to consumers than investors.

What’s Going On In China?

An under-covered concern for the AAPL stock price is its performance in China. Back in June, InvestorPlace columnist Tom Taulli asked if the company was becoming the BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB ) of China. Through the first three quarters, revenues in that key market are down 12%.

With the U.S. largely saturated from a hardware perspective, China is a key growth market for Apple. And yet the company continues to lose market share to in-country manufacturers like Huawei.

