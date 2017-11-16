When Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) released its Q4 earnings results at the start of November, much of the focus was on iPhone sales and record Services revenue. But Mac revenue was also strong — the highest September quarter ever. And a new report says that refreshed MacBook Pros, back-to-school and educational purchases combined for MacBook sales that pushed Apple into fourth place globally among laptop makers for Q3 2017.

Source: TrendForce

Those MacBook numbers may not have had a huge impact on AAPL stock, but it has been a while since there was good news on the Mac sales front.

Apple Now No. 4 in Global Laptop Sales

Apple doesn’t officially spike out MacBook sales versus other Mac sales in its quarterly results. However, TrendForce tracks laptop sales and the market research firm published its numbers for Q3 2017. According to the TrendForce report, Apple MacBook sales were 4.43 million units, up 11.3% from the previous quarter.

Apple’s numbers outperformed the industry in general, which saw global laptop shipments rise 6.8% compared to the second quarter, and was second only to HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ ), which notched a 17.6% quarterly gain.

The increase in MacBook sales was enough to move Apple into fourth place among global laptop makers, with a 10.4% overall market share. ASUS dropped to fifth place, with 8.9%, while HP was on top at 25.8%.

Naturally, the TrendForce report leads to the age-old argument about how different market research firms track numbers. IDC and Gartner previously released Q3 reports and while they both tracked overall Mac sales (instead of spiking out MacBook sales), they came up with conflicting results. About the only fact that all three firms can agree on about that third quarter is that HP remains firmly on top of global PC sales.

However, Apple’s Q4 numbers tell the full story of Mac sales — no speculation or projection here — and it was good news.

Apple’s Q4 Earnings Confirm Strong Mac Sales

AAPL’s fourth quarter — July 1 to Sept. 30 — corresponds to the global third quarter used by market research firms, so we are comparing apples to apples when talking numbers.

Next Page