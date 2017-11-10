Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone X Owners Are Seeing Green

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a display problem on some iPhone X devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Green Line: Several iPhone X owners are seeing a green line show up on the side of their devices, reports MacRumors. The green line that shows up on the iPhone X display mostly shows up on the left or right side of the device. Owners say that the problem wasn’t present at first and only showed up after a few days of use. The problem also isn’t limited to a specific version of the iPhone X. Apple is offering free device replacement for customers that come across the issue.

Freezing Screen: It appears that iPhone X screen can freeze up when it gets too cold, 9to5Mac. Some owners of the iPhone X are reporting that the display becomes unresponsive when kept near freezing temperatures. Apple is aware of the issue and says that it will be providing a fix in a future software update. That fix better come soon as many customers are experiencing colder weather with winter’s approach.

iPhone X Jailbreak: It didn’t take long for someone to jailbreak the iPhone X, reports BGR. According to reports, KeenLab is the first to achieve an iPhone X jailbreak. The company showed this off during a presentation in Seoul, South Korea. The device in the presentation was running iOS 11.1. KeenLab isn’t releasing this jailbreak to the public. However, others are also working to jailbreak the device.

