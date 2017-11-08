Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Launch an AR Headset in 2020

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a AR headset that is in the works. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

AR Headset: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to release an AR headset as early as 2020, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the tech company plans to have the technology ready for testing in 2019 and hopes to sell it to customers the year later. The rumor says that AAPL is developing its own chip for the headset. It will also reportedly run off of a unique operating system named rOS. The exact means of controlling the device is still up in the air, but touch and voice commands may be an option.

iOS 11: Apple says that 52% of mobile device customers are now running iOS 11, MacRumors notes. Adoption of iOS 11 has been slower than iOS 10. However, it is now on more devices than the previous operating system. The tech company notes that iOS 10 is now on 38% of AAPL’s mobile devices. The remaining 10% of devices are still running an earlier version of iOS.

iPhone X Battery: There are some tricks to getting more battery life out of the iPhone X, reports BGR. Those looking to get some extra life out of the iPhone X can follow a few steps to do so. The first is to turn on the Grayscale option. Then users will need to apply Classic Invert and Low Batter Mode. These options will lower the amount of power used on the display and on third-party apps. Depending on use, the battery can last for almost two days under these settings.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.