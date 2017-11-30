Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Making Its Own Power Management Chips

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is talk of power management chips. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Power Management Chips: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to create its own power management chips, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to introduce its own power management chips to its smartphones starting in 2018. This rumor claims that about half of iPhone devices in 2018 will use the company’s own power management chips. It also says that AAPL will only use its own power management chips starting in 2019. The rumor also notes that TSMC will be the sole manufacturer of the company’s power management chips.

Pencil: Another patent shows the Apple Penicl being used with an iPhone, 9to5Mac notes. There’s been talk that the iPhone will gain support for the stylus for quite some time now. AAPL CEO Tim Cook even mentioned it once. Since then, we’ve seen various patents that mention using the Pencil with the company’s smartphones. However, it’s still unknown if, or when, Pencil support will come to the iPhone.

macOS High Sierra: It looks like the macOS High Sierra bug that let anyone log in as an administrator was around longer than previously thought, reports BGR. A new blog post from the developer that found the bug claims AAPL was notified of the bug on Nov. 23. However, an older forum post about login issues makes mention of it on Nov. 13. This post was in the Apple Developer Forum, but went unnoticed by the tech company.

