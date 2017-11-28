Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple TV 4K 64GB Ship Times Are Horrible

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of poor ship times for the Apple TV 4K. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Ship Times: Customers hoping to get their hands on the 64GB version of the Apple TV 4K before Christmas are out of luck, reports AppleInsider. Ship times for the 64GB version of the set-to-box are currently sitting at four weeks to five weeks. As a result, customers aren’t likely to start seeing the device show up until early January. This problem appears to be limited to the 64GB version of the device, as the 32GB one still has plenty of stock available.

Mac Patent: AAPL has a new patent for a different way to control a Mac, 9to5Mac notes. The new patent comes from PrimeSense, which was acquired by the tech company back in 2013. The patent describes using a series of gestures to control a Mac computer. This includes using a gesture to turn on gesture mode. The patent appears to reference a camera system similar to the TrueDepth camera for detecting gestures and movement.

iOS 11.2 Beta: Developers can now get their hands on the fifth beta version of iOS 11.2, reports MacRumors. The beta is available via an over-the-air update or from the company’s Developer Center. It gives developers the opportunity to prepare for changes that are coming in the next update before it releases to the general public. Some new features coming in iOS 11.2 include Pay Cash and faster charging for the iPhone X. A public beta will likely come out in the next couple of days.

