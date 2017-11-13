Monday Apple Rumors: Three New iPhones Coming in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone plans for 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

2018 iPhones: A new rumor claims that Apple will release three new iPhone devices in 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, all of the new smartphones will include full displays on the front similar to the iPhone X. It claims that two of the devices will use an OLED display and be 5.8 inches and 6.5 inches in size. The final 2018 iPhone will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display. The rumor also claims that all of these devices will feature a TrueDepth camera. This rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

New Betas: Apple has several new betas available for developers today, 9to5Mac notes. The new betas from the tech company are for iOS 11.2, watchOS 4.2, tvOS 11.2, and macOS 10.13.2. These are the third version of the betas to be sent out to developers. Several of these betas will bring new features to the devices they run on, and will also include bug fixes for those devices.

iPhone X Static: Some iPhone X owners are hearing static from their smartphones, reports BGR. The static issue is occurring when these users play audio through the speaker on the device. These cases appear to take place when the volume on the smartphone is loud. Some owners have reportedly been able to get replacement devices, but others are being told that it is a software issue and to wait for the next iOS update.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.