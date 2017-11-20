Are the Bears Right? — Redux

Three weeks ago, we asked whether the bearish arguments about the market’s pending demise were correct. Sellers have some good points — valuations are high, growth is low and the yield curve is flattening. However, we argue that while the bears will eventually be right, a bear market is very unlikely to appear for a while.

We continue to stand by the opinion that the market is not at risk for any major declines.

That estimate, however, doesn’t change the potential for short-term corrections (-3% to -7%), but, again, we expect them to be short-lived. It’s possible that the market is experiencing such a correction now, which means that the right course of action is to target some very-short-term bearish trades and prepare to jump into some bullish positions when support comes into play.

Which Stocks Do Worst in a Drawdown?

If the market is correcting, sellers will tend to target companies that are struggling fundamentally due to new competition or declining sales/margins.

Some sectors might “outperform” to the downside, but it’s more reliable to pick the biggest losers on a stock-by-stock basis, with a focus on fundamentals.

Which Stocks Do Best at the Bounce?

It is typical for finance, tech and retail to lead bounces off of support. This tends to be true for small corrections as well as longer-term business cycles that last for several months. This can be helpful in refining our technical analysis to identify the bottom.

The last bounce/breakout started near Sept. 10 and, if the market draws down over the next several sessions, we would expect September’s pattern to repeat itself. A focus on the leading sectors will help time the rally because the major stock indexes haven’t been drawing down far enough to affirmatively identify support signals.

