AstraZeneca (AZN) Upgraded to Buy from a Hold

AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $84.8 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AZN has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AZN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. AZN's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, AstraZeneca places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AZN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AZN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.